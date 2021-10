Editor’s Note: This video was originally published on November 12, 2019.

Orolia debuted the GSG-8 advanced GNSS/GPS simulator, which is powered by Skydel simulation engine, at ION GNSS+ 2019 in Miami. Watch the video to get an overview of the GSG-8, which the company says was designed to deliver the highest standard of GNSS signal testing and sensor simulation performance in an easy-to-use platform.

Read more about the GSG-8 here.