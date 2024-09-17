OneWeb unveils alternative PNT service

OneWeb Technologies has launched Astra, which is designed to maintain low-Earth orbit (LEO) SATCOM connectivity in GNSS-compromised environments.

The package includes a software-defined outdoor receiver that leverages assured positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) broadcast services, significantly enhancing connectivity resilience. Astra can process PNT signals from GNSS and alternative sources across multiple frequency bands to offer continuous connectivity and situational awareness, even in challenging spectrum-contested environments.

The system is compatible with non-GNSS A-PNT broadcast services, such as Iridium. It can identify the optimal PNT source while producing an output signal compatible with the standard GPS L1 interface. In addition to its commercial applications, Astra aligns with the military’s Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency (PACE) communications plan.