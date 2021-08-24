NV5 Geospatial adds lidar system for highway-speed mapping

NV5 Geospatial has acquired the new Riegl VMX-2HA dual-scanner mobile mapping system. The system will initially deploy in utility and transportation projects and enable NV5 Geospatial to collect highly accurate, feature-rich data at highway speeds.

The flexibility, ease of setup, and smaller footprint will also allow the use of the VMX-2HA on various platforms, including boats, all-terrain vehicles and trains.

The VMX-2HA delivers mobile point clouds at a resolution of 1,000 to 4,000 points per square meter (pops) and 0.08-foot vertical accuracy in terms of 95% confidence intervals. It also features a high-speed 10 GigE link, which supports reliable data acquisition of up to 2 million measurements per second and image data from all integrated cameras.

NV5 Geospatial will launch the VMX-2HA as part of a mapping project for a large U.S. utility company and implement it for work being done for the U.S. Department of Transportation.