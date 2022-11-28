Nexar releases CityStream Live, a real-time mapping platform for mobility

The new platform is designed to provide fresh data on nearly every road across the U.S. at a reduced cost

Nexar, an artificial-intelligence (AI) computer vision company, has released CityStream Live, a real-time mapping platform.

CityStream Live enables the mobility industry, including connected vehicles, maps, mobility services, digital twins or smart city applications, to access a continuous stream of fresh, crowdsourced road data. Only with real-time data can vehicles really know what’s coming their way, react to varying speed limits, avoid work zones, find parking and someday drive themselves. Thanks to Nexar’s massive network of “eyes on the road,” edge AI and change-detection capabilities, CityStream Live is already available to industry design partners.

Today’s digital maps often fall short of the freshness and precision that software-driven auto OEMs, autonomous vehicles, and mobility players require. Standard mapping methods — SD, HD and traffic maps — fail to provide accurate, up-to-date and cost-effective solutions, Nexar said.

To solve this problem, CityStream Live provides real-time mapping technologies at the edge of the network, enabling detection of work zones, road sign changes, potholes and free parking spaces. The platform is designed to provide fresh data on nearly every road across the United States at a dramatically reduced cost.

CityStream Live uses a crowdsourcing network and edge AI software to provide developers with a live data feed to increase situational awareness, enhance driving capabilities, increase safety, add comfort and help solve everyday mobility challenges.

More than 700,000 vehicles are in in Nexar’s camera network, which captures 94% of U.S. roads each month. Nexar collects 3 billion miles of road vision data per year.

A free trial version of CityStream Live can be accessed here.