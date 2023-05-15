New type on the block: Generating high-precision orbits for GPS III satellites

Read Richard Langley’s introduction column, Innovation Insights: Antennas and photons and orbits, oh my!

To produce GNSS satellite orbit ephemerides and clock data with high precision and for all constellations, the Navigation Support Office of the European Space Agency’s European Space Operations Centre (ESA/ESOC) continually strives to keep up and improve its precise orbit determination (POD) strategies. As a result of these longstanding efforts, satellite dynamics modeling and GNSS measurement procedures have progressed significantly over the last few years, especially those developed for the European Galileo satellites. Because the accuracy of ESA/ESOC’s GNSS orbits has reached such a high level (about 1 to 3 centimeters), introducing a completely new type of GNSS satellite into the processing is not as easy as it used to be. New spacecraft models – the first and foremost being a model for a satellite’s response to solar radiation pressure (SRP) – are needed for the “newcomer” so that the quality of the overall multi-GNSS solution does not suffer. Just as important are spacecraft system parameters, or metadata, such as the location of the satellite antenna’s electrical phase center and the satellite attitude law.

In this article, we show the efforts we have made at ESA to bring the quality of our orbit estimates for the GPS Block III satellites up to par with those for Galileo and the earlier GPS satellite blocks. We report on the results from on-ground and in-flight determinations of the Block III transmit antenna phase center characteristics up to 17 degrees from the antenna boresight direction. Moreover, we take advantage of the non-zero horizontal offsets of the transmit antenna from the spacecraft’s yaw axis to estimate the satellite yaw angle during Earth eclipse season and present a simple analytical formula for its calculation. Finally, we describe the development and validation of improved radiation force models for the Block III satellites.

We start, however, by giving a brief overview of the GPS Block III program.

GPS Block III

The U.S. Space Force GPS Block III (previously referred to as Block IIIA) is a series of 10 satellites being procured by the United States to bring new future capabilities to both military and civil positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) users across the globe. Designed and manufactured by defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LM), the satellites are reported to deliver three times better accuracy, 500 times greater transmission power, and an eightfold enhancement in anti-jamming functionality over previous GPS satellite blocks. At ESA/ESOC, we are paying particular attention to this new tranche of satellites as they are the first to broadcast L1C, a new common signal interoperable with other GNSS, including Galileo.

At the time of this writing, there are six GPS III space vehicles (SVs) in orbit. The first one – nicknamed “Vespucci,” in honor of Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci – lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in December 2018, and entered service on January 13, 2020. An additional four SVs are expected to be launched soon, before moving on to an updated version called GPS IIIF (“F” for Follow On). The first Block IIIF satellite is projected to be available for launch in 2026.

In view of the growing number of GPS III SVs in orbit, and soon to be joined by IIIFs, accurate spacecraft models and metadata information are becoming more and more important in order to maximize PNT accuracy.

Satellite antena phase center parameters

GNSS signal measurements refer to the electrical phase center of the satellite transmitting antenna, which is neither a physical nor a stable point in space. The variation of the phase center location as a function of the direction of the emitted signal on a specific frequency is what we call the phase center variation (PCV). The mean phase center is usually defined as the point for which the phase of the signal shows the smallest (in a “least-squares” sense) PCV.

The point of reference for describing the motion of a satellite, however, is typically the spacecraft center of mass (CoM). The difference between the position of the mean phase center and the CoM is what we typically refer to as the satellite’s antenna phase center offset (PCO). Both PCO and PCV parameters must be precisely known — from either a dedicated on-ground calibration or one performed in flight — so that we can tie our GNSS carrier-phase measurements consistently to the satellites’ CoM.

On-Ground Calibrations. Like for previous GPS vehicles, the Block IIR and Block IIR-M satellites, LM has fully calibrated the GPS III transmit antennas prior to launch at their ground test facilities. Antenna offset parameters for all three carrier signals (L1, L2 and L5) were posted on the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) website (www.navcen.uscg.gov) shortly after each satellite launch. In December 2021, NAVCEN released the PCOs for SV number (SVN) 78, along with updates to the first four satellites (see Table 1). About ten months later, in October 2022, the antenna pattern for each satellite and signal frequency were published (see Figure 1).

The December 2021 offsets are referred to as predicted values at the end of year one on orbit. They differ from the previous ones by several centimeters in both vertical (Z) and horizontal (X and Y) directions. Particularly surprising are the X- and Y-PCOs, which were initially reported to be close to zero. The differences in the horizontal PCOs have generated uncertainty and debate, especially within the International GNSS Service (IGS) about which values to adopt for the new antenna model release (igs20.atx). Testing of the two different PCO datasets in our software demonstrated that the non-zero values as given in Table 1 are the significantly more accurate ones. We will return to this later in this article.

Combined Ground- and Space-Based Tracking. In this part of this article, we discuss the combination of dual-frequency tracking data from geodetic-quality GPS receivers in low Earth orbit (LEO) with those from a global receiver network on the ground to determine the phase center parameters of the GPS Block III transmit antennas. The LEO-based measurements were taken by the GNSS receivers on board the ocean altimetry satellites Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and Jason-3. The 1,336-km altitude of both of these missions enables the estimation of the GPS satellite antenna PCVs from 0 up to 17 degrees from boresight while GPS receivers on Earth can only see the satellites up to a maximum angle of 14 degrees. The 14-degree limit is also referred to as the GPS satellites’ edge of Earth (EoE) angle.