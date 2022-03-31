New Septentrio receivers support Japan’s CLAS

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has launched three new products that support Japan’s high-accuracy Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS).

The three multi-frequency GNSS receivers support CLAS on a single device, thanks to the latest GNSS technology which receives the L6 signal, which transmits high-accuracy corrections from Japan’s QZSS constellation. This technology was developed in close cooperation with CORE, a leading integrator of high-accuracy positioning technology and services in Japan.

The mosaic-CLAS receiver is a GNSS module with a very small form-factor suitable for high-volume industrial applications.

The AsteRx-m3 CLAS is Septentrio’s best-in-class OEM board combining PPP-RTK CLAS with dual-antenna heading functionality.

The AsteRx SB3 CLAS features a ruggedized IP68 enclosure to protect it in harsh environments.

Septentrio is simultaneously offering various receiver types to the Japanese market ensuring an optimal match between products and customer needs in various applications including robotics, precision agriculture, construction, machine control and UAV.

“We are very pleased to jointly develop CLAS software on a new GNSS module, mosaic-CLAS,” emphasized Takahiro Yamamoto, director, GNSS Solution Business Center at CORE Corp. “This receiver puts CLAS GNSS technology on par with regular RTK receivers in terms of size as well as price. We believe that the realization of CLAS on the Septentrio mosaic platform will significantly promote the use of new QZSS services for industrial applications.”

“The launch of our new module and OEM board with CLAS support opens up new markets and use cases, which will benefit from centimeter-level positioning with fast acquisition time,” commented François Freulon, head of Product Management at Septentrio. “This launch demonstrates the technological leadership of Septentrio and our ability to provide dedicated solutions embedding L6 bands for the Japanese market.”

The CLAS PPP-RTK is the latest generation of GNSS correction services, combining near-RTK accuracy and quick initialization times with the broadcast nature of PPP. Receivers with built-in CLAS functionality offer sub-decimeter positioning accuracy right out of the box. Corrections for high-accuracy positioning are received directly from satellites, reducing the need for additional base stations or service subscriptions.

Find out more about PPP-RTK and other positioning correction methods in the insight article GNSS Correction Demystified.