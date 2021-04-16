NCM hires Luccio as GPS World Editor-in-Chief

North Coast Media (NCM) has hired Matteo Luccio as editor-in-chief of GPS World, the industry’s most-trusted resource since 1990. Luccio possesses more than 20 years of experience as a writer and editor for various geospatial, GNSS and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) media.

“I am thrilled to help guide the editorial team of GPS World, the undisputed GNSS/PNT media leader,” said Editor-in-Chief Matteo Luccio. “Our content will continue to be driven by our unparalleled audited audience of 54,000-plus engineers designing solutions to today’s most-pressing GNSS/PNT challenges.”

Luccio began his career in 2000, serving as managing editor of GPS World and Galileo’s World. After that, he served as editor and publisher of GPS User, and editor of Earth Observation Magazine and GIS Monitor. He has served as a columnist for Professional Surveyor, a contributing writer for Apogeo Spatial and xyHt, and a special correspondent for Sensors and Systems. He also has written for ArcNews, ArcWatch, GeoWorld, GIM International, and GEO Informatics.

The past several years, Matteo has served as a GPS World contributing editor, reporting on new technologies and applications for GNSS receivers, antennas, simulators, and alternative PNT solutions. Luccio holds a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Luccio will work closely with Marty Whitford, Editorial Director and Publisher; Tracy Cozzens, Senior Editor; Diane Sofranec, Staff Editor; Wes Temple, Digital Media Editor; and Charles Park, Art Director.

“Matteo has come full circle, returning full time to GPS World, where he began his stellar GNSS/PNT career,” Whitford said. “We’re excited to have Matteo share GPS World’s edit helm, helping our readers and marketing partners position for maximum growth for years to come.”