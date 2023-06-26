NavIC ninth navigation satellite launched

The Indian geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) launched on May 29, carrying the first of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) second-generation navigation satellites. This brings the NavIC satellite total to nine.

The GSLV, dubbed NVS-01, has a mission life of 12 years and features an indigenous rubidium atomic clock developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Space Applications Centre.

The NVS series satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features, including payloads that operate on L1, L5, and S-bands.

There are eight first-generation NavIC satellites on orbit: IRNSS-1A, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1C, IRNSS-1D, IRNSS-1E, IRNSS-1F, IRNSS-1G and IRNSS-1I. NVS-01 will become the ninth if the mission is successful.