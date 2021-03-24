Murata offers new 6-degrees-of-freedom inertial sensor

Murata has developed a new (micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) inertial sensor for GNSS positioning support, autonomous off-highway vehicles and dynamic inclination sensing. Murata’s new SCHA63T sensor is a single package 6DoF component. It can enable centimeter-level accuracy in machine dynamics and position sensing, and can assist in ensuring safe, robust and verified designs.

The sensor enables further advancement in technology and novel solutions for GNSS-based measurement instruments, advanced driver/operator assistance systems, and autonomous vehicles.

The product delivers highest performance available on the component level in the key parameters of bias stability and noise. Murata calibrates orthogonality of all measurement axes, which allows customers and system integrators to skip that critical process step.

A key focus area in product development for SCHA63T has been to ensure operation during high mechanical shock and vibration. Within the same product family, sensor variants are qualified according to the automotive AEC-Q100 standard. The SHCA63T sensor includes advanced self-diagnostic features and can achieve full compliance with ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level-D).

The SCHA63T sensor features extensive failsafe functions and error bits for diagnostics. These include internal reference signal monitoring, checksum techniques for verifying communication, and signal saturation/over range detection.

The diagnostic feature of Murata’s three-axis accelerometer is the continuously operating self-test function, which monitors the sensor during measurement. This patented self-test function verifies the proper operation of the entire signal chain, from MEMS sensor element movement to signal conditioning circuitry for every measurement cycle. Even if the system using SCHA63T is not required to follow international functional safety standards, the provided design support documentation enables for customers a cost effective, robust and fast design process.

Murata, based in Japan, has more than 20 years of experience of providing inertial sensors for safety-critical automotive applications like electronic stability control.