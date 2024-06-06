Mosaic launches mobile mapping system with integrated Inertial Labs INS

Mosaic has introduced the Meridian mobile mapping system designed to enhance geospatial and surveying technologies. The system integrates the Mosaic X camera with Inertial Labs INS/lidar to improve mapping accuracy.

The Meridian system offers a 74MP native resolution and 13.5K resolution panoramas using precisely synchronized camera modules. The design minimizes image overlap to offer clearer and more consistent panoramas. The integrated INS system has a vertical accuracy of 2 to 3 cm and a precision of 2 to 4 cm.

It offers seamless, out-of-the-box operations with fully integrated and calibrated components. The Meridian system is designed for ease of use and requires only minutes of training. In addition, it features a rugged design to ensure performance in challenging environments.