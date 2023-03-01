Mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas released by Pasternack

Pasternack has released a series of GNSS antennas that meet military specifications for use in several small form factor and mobile applications.

The mil-spec GNSS antennas are engineered for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard and include multi-standard GPS L1, Galileo E1 and GLONASS options.

The MIL-STD-810G GNSS antennas are IP67 rated. They are available in passive and active versions and provide coverage from 1,597 MHz to 1,607 MHz. The GNSS antennas feature linear polarization for cross-polarized isolation, nominal gain options of -3 dBic and 10 dBic, and SMA mounts.

Pasternack’s mil-spec GNSS antennas are available now.