Microdrones updates mdCockpit app for safer drone surveying
The mdCockpit app from Microdrones was designed for professional drone users to make it easy to plan, monitor, change and control flights from an Android tablet.
The latest updates — in mdCockpit 2021.3 — include new features that improve flight safety and give more options for surveying in an aim to deliver a premier solution for planning, monitoring, adjusting, analyzing and controlling professional drone flight missions right from a tablet. Robert Chrismon, the marketing manager, and Maude Morin, Software Product Owner discuss the updates in the video below.
Key updates for mdCockpit version 2021.3 are in the Flight Editor, Flight Data and Drone Configuration components of the app.
FLIGHT EDITOR
- New layers section in Mission Dashboard
- KML as a background layer
- Optimized entry point on corridors
FLIGHT DATA
- Displays last position of the drone
- Drop renamed to Descent in Quick Height Change dialog
- Telemetry alerts
DRONE CONFIGURATION
- New maintenance program fields in drone config
- Reminder of the next inspection or service
- Read only homing height
Drone pilots can download mdCockpit onto their Android table through the Google Play store.
