May 27 ION webinar focuses on hurricane hunters

Hurricane season starts June 1. Every year on that date, two Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft and a crew from NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center deploy as “Hurricane Hunters,” flying directly into violent hurricanes to perform aerial weather reconnaissance.

Data gathered helps forecasters make accurate predictions on hurricane strength, direction and threats to land and life. But what is it like to fly these missions? What navigation tools and instruments are used? How do weather conditions impact these flights?

On May 27, the Institute of Navigation will host a webinar presented by Lt. Cmdr. Brian Richards, WP-3D Orion navigator and training section chief for NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center. Deborah Lawrence, Federal Aviation Administration, will moderate. Space is limited; register early to secure a spot.

“Hurricane Hunters: Navigating a Plane through a Hurricane”

Thursday, May 27, at 11:00 a.m. EDT