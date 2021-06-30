Maxtena adds M9HCT-A-SMA multi-band GNSS antenna to helical family

Advanced multi-frequency antenna shaped for high-precision applications featuring L-band corrections

Maxtena Inc. has introduced an advanced, tiny, patented GNSS antenna for high precision and autonomous multi-frequency applications. The M9HCT-A-SMA antenna is a high accuracy, multi-frequency active helix GNSS antenna + L-band corrections services.

The design provides simultaneous GNSS reception in a rugged, compact, and ultra-lightweight form factor on:

L1: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou

L2: GPS L2C, Galileo E5B, GLONASS L3OC

L5: GPS + L-band corrections

The M9HCT-A-SMA is suitable for high-precision applications such as the UAV market, where high performance and low weight are driving features in antenna selection.

The active helix design features Maxtena’s patented compact and lightweight Helicore technology. This technology provides excellent pattern control, polarization purity and high efficiency in a compact form factor.

The M9HCT-A-SMA is ground-plane independent and offers extremely low power consumption and minimal phase-center variation over azimuth crafted for high-precision applications. The antenna offers superb axial ratio, ensuring multipath error is mitigated.

For the embedded version, Maxtena provides support for installation and integration of the embedded antenna to offer an exceptional antenna performance. Maxtena can embed the antenna in any housing, then tune the antenna to match their housing’s materials, electronics, and space

“The M9HCT-A-SMA is the most revolutionary GNSS antenna on the market today. It combines all lower and upper GNSS bands including L1/L2/L5 across all constellations and features L-band corrections,” said Maxtena’s Chief Commercial Officer Vanja Maric. “At the same time, this antenna is the smallest solution with such a performance on the market. The superb axial ratio and multipath rejection allow the antenna to operate in the most RF noisy environments. We see a trend of higher accuracy demand across various industries from autonomous vehicles and robotics to commercial products such as lawn mowers and robotics using our antenna solution.”