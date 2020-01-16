Marine vessels to use Oceaneering C-Nav positioning

Oceaneering C-Nav Positioning Solutions to provide C-Nav5000 GNSS receivers for select SEACOR marine vessels

Oceaneering C-Nav Positioning Solutions has been selected by SEACOR Marine to supply C-Nav5000 GNSS receivers for a select number of the company’s oil-and-gas support vessels worldwide.

The scope of work calls for C-Nav to provide two C-Nav5000 GNSS systems per vessel. SEACOR will license corrections signals from C-Nav while the equipment is onboard and the vessels are working. C-Nav expects to install the C-Nav5000 receiver on seven vessels by year’s end.

“We are delighted to have been selected by SEACOR to provide our precise point positioning receivers onboard their vessels,” said David Fitts, senior manager, C-Nav Positioning Solutions. “Our receivers will provide SEACOR vessels with the latest in GNSS hardware.”

The C-Nav5000 offers integrated GNSS capabilities that allow tracking of multiple systems. It features triple L-band channels for correction tracking and is software-configurable to user requirements.