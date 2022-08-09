Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Lt Col Robert Wray takes command of GPS unit 2 SOPS

August 9, 2022  - By
USSF Lt Col Robert Wray takes command of 2SOPS. (Photo: USSF/Dennis Rogers)

The 2nd Space Operations Squadron (2 SOPS), which oversees the GPS constellation, now has a new leader. Outgoing U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt. Col. Michael Schriever relinquished command of the unit to USSF Lt. Col. Robert Wray.

The squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, on July 6, officiated by Space Delta 8 Commander Col. Matthew Holston.

As the new commander, Wray assumes the responsibility of overseeing the daily operations of a unit whose mission is to operate the GPS constellation, which provides global navigation, time transfer, and nuclear detonation detection.

Col. Matthew Holston honors Lt. Col. Michael Schriver for his 2SOPS service. (Photo: USSF/Dennis Rogers)

