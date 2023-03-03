Linx Technologies releases remote antenna base series

Linx Technologies has released the MAG Series SMA and RP-SMA magnetic antenna bases, which are suitable for GPS, Galileo and QZSS applications. The antennas are designed to combine a strong magnetic mount with typical connectors to create different mounting options for a variety of whip/blade-style connectorized antennas.

“This versatile mounting option provides the capability to extend the placement of the antenna to a remote location and allows the flexibility for the antenna to be used in a mobile application, making it especially well-suited for the growing internet of things (IoT) market,” said Tolga Latif, senior director of product management for IoT and micro-markets.

The MAG Series antenna bases are IP67 rated (connectors, base and coax) and are also suitable for LTE-M (Cat-M1), NB-IoT, 5G/4G LTE/3G/2G, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, Wi-Fi, HaLow (802.11 ah), Bluetooth and Zigbee, as well as GNSS applications.

The MAG Series antenna bases are available now via Linx Technologies’ distributor and manufacturer representative networks.