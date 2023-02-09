Linux Foundation forms Overture Maps Foundation

The Linux Foundation has launched the Overture Maps Foundation, interoperable open map data for developers who build map services or use geospatial data and to strengthen mapping services globally. Overture expects to release its first datasets in the first half of this year.

Overture aims to deliver services including collaborative map building by incorporating data from Overture members, civic organizations, and open data sources, creating a global entity reference system, quality assurance processes to detect map errors and ensure map data can be used in production systems, and a structured data schema to create an ecosystem of map data. Additionally, map data is open and extensible to users under an open data license.

Founded by Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom to help developers source and curate up to date map data, Overture will integrate with existing open map data from projects such as OpenStreetMap and city planning departments, as well as with new map data contributed by members, to create a living digital record of the physical world using artificial intelligence and machine leaning techniques.

The initial release of datasets will include basic layers including buildings, roads and administrative information with plans to improve coverage, resolution and accuracy of existing data over time. It also will introduce new layers including places, routing and 3D building data.