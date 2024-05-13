Leica Geosystems unveils machine smart antenna

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has released the iCON 120 machine smart antenna, designed to deliver scalable and flexible machine control solutions for construction professionals.

The iCON 120 is a GNSS antenna intended for integration within the existing Leica MC1 platform, extending the company’s machine control solution offering to cover more applications and machine types.

With increasingly stringent project budgets and specification requirements, it is essential to incorporate intelligent solutions at every stage in major construction operations. Rationalized and connected hardware and software are being used to increase productivity, efficiency and safety, responding to the rising demand for adaptable, easily accessible and customizable machine control systems.

Many construction machines, such as compaction rollers, generally operate at only sub-meter accuracy, without heading. With the new iCON 120, operators can benefit from a tailor-made, Leica MC1-based machine control, allowing for more streamlined operations and consistent workflows with a variety of heavy construction equipment and application requirements.

Leica iCON 120 users can start with a single GNSS solution using a satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS), such as WAAS or EGNOS, or a HxGN SmartNet service. The HxGN SmartNet family offers network real-time kinematics (RTK) with RTK bridging and precise point positioning (PPP) services that work exclusively with Leica Geosystems GS sensors. The new smart antenna can be easily switched, with quick mounting and dismounting, between Leica MC1-prepared machines.

Users can optionally upgrade their basic-level machine-control solution with the Leica CR50 communication unit to receive RTK correction data via radio or modem. The CR50 features a web interface, automotive ethernet communication, worldwide cellular modem and integrated dual-frequency UHF radio.