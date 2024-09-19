Leica Geosystems unveils AI-powered solution for construction layout

Leica Geosystems, a part of Hexagon, has introduced the Leica iCON trades solution, which includes the iCS20 and iCS50 sensors designed for construction layout tasks. This solution integrates with existing Leica iCON build portfolio tools, offering tailored workflows for construction industry users.

The solution features the Leica vPole, allowing free movement during measurements. It works with the iCS50 to lock to the vPole using a unique combination of dot and stripe patterns. This system can automatically detect pole height and compensate for tilt, facilitating accurate point and line layouts even in difficult-to-reach areas. These features are designed to increase efficiency and precision in construction workflows.

Leica iCON trades has Hexagon’s 6-degree of freedom (6DoF) technology, traditionally used in industrial measurement, to the construction sector. This seeks to broaden the scope of applications in construction, offering new possibilities for improving workflow efficiency and ease of use.

The solution is designed for quick and efficient layout tasks, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle current industry challenges. Features include computational photography for advanced imagery and realistic site documentation, while AI capabilities predict pole movement to enhance target lock and tracking, thereby streamlining the layout process.