Leica Geosystems advances autonomous mobile mapping

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has released an addition to its Leica Pegasus TRK portfolio of mobile mapping solutions, the Leica Pegasus TRK100. The mobile mapping system is a geospatial solution built for large-scale infrastructure measurement and digital twin creation.

The Pegasus TRK100 is small and light, making it easy to mount on any vehicle. The mobile mapping system features the same modular hardware approach that enables users to add more cameras to expand the range of use cases.

With its advanced mapping capabilities, the Pegasus TRK100 enables GIS professionals to visualize and understand the location of assets to help make the right decisions, improve asset management, and support infrastructure building and maintenance. The Pegasus TRK100 combines artificial intelligence and a learning algorithm to enhance and optimize the clarity of points in post-processing for improved accuracy.

The versatility of the Pegasus TRK100 suits a variety of applications in diverse industries, including telecommunications, utilities and road maintenance.

“The Leica Pegasus TRK100 advances autonomy and artificial intelligence in mobile mapping, removing manual process steps and providing actionable insights for informed decision,” Christian Schäfer, business director mobile mapping at Leica Geosystems, said. “It empowers GIS professionals to create the maps they need, collect the information they require, and visualize the data in a way that immediately aids understanding.”