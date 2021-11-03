Launchpad: Navigation modules, fleet tracking, UAVs

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the November 2021 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

Simulator

Designed for desktop convenience

The BroadSim Solo has a compact form factor designed to fit comfortably at a typical desk or workstation. It shares the same Skydel simulation engine that runs on a standard BroadSim, BroadSim Anechoic and BroadSim Wavefront. It supports advanced scenario creation features and the benefits provided by a software-defined architecture such as high dynamics, a 1000-Hz iteration update rate and ultra-low latency of 5 ms. Nearly all civilian GNSS signals can be generated through the Solo’s single RF output (one frequency band at a time), along with jamming or spoofing signals, and GPS AES M-code.

Orolia, orolia.com

9-in-1 Antennas

Series offers GNSS, 5G NR, and wifi-6E combination

The Stellar series of antennas is designed for a large suite of devices with a focus on GNSS, sub-6 GHz, 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G and WiFi-6E technologies. The series is suitable for law enforcement, medical transportation, fire rescue and other mission-critical applications. The series includes single or up to 9-in-1 configuration choices within the range of 617 MHz to 7125 MHz frequency bands. The patent-pending technology reduces the antenna footprint by 55% while implementing a new double trifilar design and longitudinal resonances for MIMO/ARRAY configurations that traditionally have more complex size restrictions (such as B71 band/600 MHz). Each antenna configuration uses symmetrical or asymmetrical resonators for negative sections of the antenna, resulting in maximum performance at low and mid frequencies.

2J Antennas, 2j-antennas.com

GNSS Antenna

Full-band helical design for precise positioning

The full-band GNSS HC990E embedded helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3, and NavIC-L5 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation [WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India)], as well as L-band correction services. The HC990E embedded helical antenna is designed and built for high-accuracy positioning. It is packaged in a very light and compact form factor, making it suitable for a wide variety of applications, especially lightweight UAV navigation. The HC990E is 60-mm wide and 25-mm tall, weighing 12 grams. It features a precision-tuned helical element that provides an excellent axial ratio and operates without the requirement of a ground plane. The HC990E also features a low-current, low-noise amplifier (LNA) and pre-filter to prevent harmonic interference from high-amplitude signals, such as 700 MHz band LTE and other nearby in-band cellular signals.

Tallysman Wireless, tallysman.com

Chip-Scale Atomic Clock

Provides wider operating temperatures, faster warm-up, improved stability

The SA65 chip-scale atomic clock (CSAC) provides precise timing accuracy and stability in extreme environments. Designed for military and industrial systems, it features ultra-high precision and low power consumption. The SA65 CSAC delivers higher performance than the previous SA.45s CSAC, including double the frequency stability over a wider temperature range and faster warm-up from cold temperatures. It has an operating temperature range of –40° C to 80° C and a storage temperature range of –55° C to 105° C. The warm-up time of two minutes at –40° C is 33% faster than that of the SA.45s. These performance improvements benefit designers of highly portable solutions for military applications such as assured positioning, navigation and timing (A-PNT) and C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance).

Microchip Technology, microchip.com

Processor

Provides L1 receiver for mobile, wearables

Samsung Electronics is offering a new processor for wearables, the Exynos W920. The new processor integrates an LTE modem and is built with an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet process node, offering powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices. The Exynos W920 is embedded with a GNSS L1 receiver (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo) for tracking speed, distance and elevation during outdoor activities. It also has a 4G LTE Cat. 4 modem. It has two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for high-performing, power-efficient processing and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU with CPU performance improved by 20% and 10 times better graphics performance than its predecessor. The Exynos W920 supports a new unified wearable platform that Samsung built jointly with Google, and will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model.

Samsung, samsung.com

SURVEYING & MAPPING

GNSS Receivers

Longer battery life, more signals

The Arrow Gold+ and Arrow 100+ expand upon the features of the Arrow Gold and Arrow 100. The Arrow Gold+ has a battery life 3.5 hours longer, for a total of 11 hours of field autonomy. It supports concurrent use of BeiDou B3 and GPS L5 signals when using RTK corrections, and the upcoming Galileo E6 High-Accuracy Service (HAS). The Arrow 100+ has a battery life 6 hours longer than the Arrow 100, for a total of 18 hours of field autonomy. It also supports Atlas H50 (Basic) service subscriptions, which provide 30-50 cm positioning accuracy worldwide when no SBAS or RTK network is available. Both the Arrow Gold+ and Arrow 100+ use Eos Bridge to connect with external sensors — multiple mobile devices can connect to a single Arrow GNSS receiver via Bluetooth.

Eos Positioning, eos-gnss.com

3D Mesh Conversion

Enables new visualization of geospatial data

EagleView’s high-resolution ortho and oblique imagery now can be converted into 3D mesh layers with Skyline’s PhotoMesh and viewed, edited and analyzed on Skyline’s TerraExplorer platform. EagleView customers will be able to use Skyline’s TerraExplorer web-based GIS viewer and editor to see, analyze and share their imagery in an immersive environment. Accurately measuring distance, area and volume is now easier than ever, which is critical for planning and zoning to verify regulations or estimate the costs of flattening a site. With floodplain analysis, disaster management can identify flood risks before they happen, and with viewshed calculations E911 can pre-plan for high-profile events. Other key analytic features for customers include the ability to analyze shade, view contour and slope maps, and view in underground mode. The additional 3D Mesh capability is available as an add-on to any new Reveal Essentials+ Property or Neighborhood image capture.

Skyline, skylinesoft.com; EagleView, eagleview.com

Ground Survey App

Enables ground surveys on KlauPPK drone setup

The KlauPPK Phone App, designed for use on drones with KlauPPK hardware and software, enables users to collect ground survey points with a name, description, feature code and antenna height like a traditional survey controller. The app sends the information to the operator’s computer for processing with the raw GNSS data logged in the KlauPPK unit on the pole. After post processing, the accurate survey data can be brought into CAD software to create points and line strings. The app takes a photo of the point being captured, and metadata is collected in the project. Users can place ground control points or check points, pick up as-built data like roads and utilities, and perform basic surveying. The system is compatible with the hybrid PPP/PPK MakeItAccurate post-processing service.

Klau Geomatics, klauppk.com

Geospatial Software

For command-and-control applications

TerraLens 9.3 is a real-time software development toolkit for geospatial visualization. This release improves performance for 3D visualization for large viewports and multi-domain visualization features for command-and-control applications. It is significantly faster to enhance situational awareness. With increased multithreading in its map handling, TerraLens can load and display vector, raster and elevation formats smoothly without pre-processing, suitable for applications with disk size constraints or customers with a short turn-around time. A pre-processing option is still included. Improved data culling ensures only visible items will be rendered — especially noticeable when displaying large numbers of dynamic tracks and objects. New tools and features including support for OGC 3D Tiles for cityscapes, and a new API to control resolution of terrain mesh. Elevation warnings can now be displayed.

Kongsberg Geospatial, kongsberggeospatial.com

Panoramic Camera

Now usable on UAVs

The ZEB Vision 16MP panoramic camera is now available for pre-order. Suitable for any ZEB Horizon, the new camera provides better colorization, image walkthroughs and point-cloud measurements using optional Draw software. Further updates mean GeoSLAM customers now can take a ZEB Horizon from handheld to UAV usage to get a more complete picture of projects. ZEB Horizon is compatible with the DJI Matrice 300 UAV.

GeoSLAM, geoslam.com

TRANSPORTATION

Auto Modules

Accurate navigation in heat

A new series of automotive-grade positioning modules are operational up to 105° C (221° F). The NEO-M9L modules and the M9140-KA-DR chip are built on the u-blox M9 GNSS platform and use dead-reckoning techniques to provide accurate position data when satellite signals are compromised or unavailable. The NEO-M9L-20A and NEO-M9L-01A modules, as well as the M9140-KA-DR chip, are specially designed for first-mount automotive solutions. The NEO-M9L-01A variant offers an extended operational temperature range up to 105° C, making it suitable for integration on the roof, behind the windscreen, or inside hot electronics control units. Applications include integrated navigation systems such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and head units, integrated telematics control units and V2X.

U-blox, ublox.com

Dead-Reckoning Module

Provides positioning accuracy in tunnels, parking garages

The PX1120D GNSS/inertial measurement unit (IMU) is suitable for both automotive pre-installation and aftermarket. The robust dead-reckoning module integrates a six-axis IMU and a concurrent quad-GNSS chipset. It receives signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou, as well as QZSS. The sensor-fusion module maximizes positioning accuracy in challenging environments, providing continuous navigation in tunnels and underground parking lots. For automotive pre-installation applications where vehicle wheel-tick signals are available, the PX1120D provides wheel-tick sensor fusion with automotive dead-reckoning. In aftermarket applications where wheel-tick signals are unavailable, the PX1120D provides an untethered dead-reckoning sensor-fusion solution. A single PX1120D module provides both automotive and untethered dead-reckoning functionality, simplifying logistics. It is suitable for infotainment systems, telematics control units, vehicle tracking, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

SkyTraq Technology, skytraq.com.tw

Sharkfin Antenna

For intelligent transportation and public safety

The Trooper Max 5G FR1 antenna platform is a 5G configurable and low-profile antenna platform for intelligent transportation and public safety applications. Configurable and optimized for multiband applications, the platform includes an option to add land mobile radio connectivity through an external whip port. With a slender shark-fin form factor, the Trooper Max is recommended for installation on public safety fleets. It is compatible with cellular routers supporting 600-MHz to 6-GHz frequencies. It also covers Wi-Fi 6 frequency ranges.

PCTEL, pctel.com

Fleet Tracking

New features increase functionality for winter operations

Version 7.9 of the CompassTrac fleet and asset management solution provides winter fleets with more detailed spreader controller information and greater insight through enhanced dashboard and reporting functions. Features include integration of numerous spreader controllers for granular, pre-wet and liquid materials; a snow-fighting dashboard consolidating key performance indicators; and a snow materials report that delivers historical reporting of granular, pre-wet and direct liquid material application rates and totals, including air and road temperature (where available). The fleet-management solution integrates GNSS, GIS and wireless networks, enabling end users to view the real-time locations and status of vehicles, people, and other high-value assets for full situational awareness.

CompassCom, compasscom.com

Marine Planning App

New departure scheduling charts route, wind, tides

Smartphone app Savvy Navvy now allows boaters to plan better by visually showing the best time to depart given wind and tidal implications, leading to more informed and cost-saving decisions for journeys. By comparing passage times, as well as weather and tide information, boaters can immediately make crucial decisions based on safety, comfort, time and cost. Savvy Navvy is available on Android, iOS, PC and Mac and can be used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. It charts, weather, tide, marina details and passage planning with full tidal vectors. Active GPS tracking shows vessel position and enables boaters to instantly check course over ground (COG) and speed over ground (SOG). The app uses UKHO, NOAA and other official hydrographic charts from around the globe, as well as tide data from 8,000 tidal stations.

Savvy Navvy, savvy-navvy.com

UAV

Heavy Lift Platform

Multi-purpose, dual-rotor unmanned aircraft

The Anzen EG-1250 provides a heavy lift, multi-drop, long endurance and flexible platform, expanding the services and operational support offerings from UAS Global Services. With an endurance of six hours, the EG-1250 can carry 75 pounds, cruise at 65 knots, in any weather day or night. The EG stands for an electric and gas dual-engine configuration, with the secondary engine able to power the aircraft or act as a power boost for the primary Skypower rotary SP-180 SRE engine. The Anzen EG-1250 is auto-rotation capable and offers an optional safety parachute system. The flexible platform can support industries such as maritime, agriculture, oil and gas, utility, cargo delivery and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

UAS Global Services, uas-gs.com

VTOL drone

Fixed-wing design for long endurance

The P330 Pro is a high-performance vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing UAS for aerial surveying and mapping. It provides high accuracy, long endurance and multiple payloads. It features a 100-Hz differential module, which allows aerial mapping operations at the centimeter level, and a flight endurance with payload reaching more than 150 minutes. The P330 Pro can be used to conduct small- and large-scale aerial surveys with extreme data quality, and is an alternative to manned aircraft for surveying and mapping, mining, construction and infrastructure, environmental monitoring and agriculture.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

Mining Software

Capability expansion enables M300 for data capture

Flight1x software now provides data-capture capabilities for the DJI Matrice 300. The Skycatch High Precision Package provides mining operations with cloud or edge-based data processing that enables viewing terrain in 4D, automated RTK/PPK industrial drone management, and fast edge processing with data visibility in minutes. Built on technology adopted by large mining companies, Flight1x includes purpose-built flight automation software for the M300, leveraging DJI’s L1 and P1 sensors. Flight1x is part of the Skycatch High Precision Package, which provides mining operations with cloud or edge-based data processing that enables viewing terrain in 4D, automated RTK/PPK industrial drone management, and fast edge processing with data visibility in minutes.

Skycatch, skycatch.com

5G Drone Platform

Offers 5G and artificial intelligence capabilities

The Flight RB5 5G platform is designed to accelerate development of commercial, enterprise and industrial drones. Powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, it condenses multiple complex technologies into a tightly integrated drone system. With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the platform enhances critical flying abilities beyond visual line-of-sight to support safer, more reliable flight. High-performance computing provides power efficiency for artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling fully autonomous drones. A secure processing unit supports cybersecurity protections. New camera capabilities deliver premium image capabilities and performance. The Flight RB5 5G drone reference design is available through ModalAI. Use cases include mapping, inspection, film and entertainment, defense, security and emergency response, and delivery.

Qualcomm Technologies, qualcomm.com

Cloud-Based Service

Predicts aerial traffic in urban areas

Spirent GNSS Foresight lets operators know where and when unmanned vehicles, air taxis and drones can operate safely and dependably beyond visual line of sight, especially in urban areas where buildings frequently obstruct GNSS signals. The cloud-based solution can produce forecasts using data from any of the world’s satellite constellations, and is of particular interest to the aviation, UAS and automotive industries. Spirent GNSS Foresight’s ability to accurately predict where and when autonomous systems will perform enables users to scale operations or services by expanding operational areas, reducing the number of system disengagements, and providing a greater level of safety and reliability assurance when reducing — or ultimately removing — human involvement in the driving or piloting task.

Spirent Communications, spirent.com