Launchpad: Mapping software, MEMS accelerometers

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the February 2022 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

GNSS Receiver

For tracking, telematics

The LENA-R8 GNSS receiver is based on the u-blox M10 platform. The compact module balances cost and performance with a single antenna and primarily targets customer deployments in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South America regions. Designed for tracking and telematics, the module series was designed to minimize material costs and data charges. The LENA-R8 supports a broad range of frequency bands with 2G fallback, providing maximum roaming coverage for global tracking applications using a single stock keeping unit (SKU).

U-blox, u-blox.com

Helical Antenna

For UAVs and other applications

The low-profile triple-band HC997EXF embedded helical GNSS antenna features eXtended Filtering (XF). It is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, and NavIC-L5 frequency bands. It also covers regional satellite-based augmentation systems (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, GAGAN) and L-band correction services. It is packaged in a light (11 g), compact form factor (60 x 25 mm). Its precision-tuned, high-accuracy helical element provides an excellent axial ratio and operates without a ground plane, making it suitable for lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) navigation and a wide variety of precision applications.

Tallysman Wireless, tallysman.com

A-PNT Card

High precision for defense

The SX-124 ruggedized 3U OpenVPX high-performance positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) card can provide timing and positioning information in a GPS-denied environment through sensor fusion. It is designed for highly integrated systems with a requirement for the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and alignment with the Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard. The SX-124 can accept external sources or use its onboard GNSS receivers as reference inputs for timing and positioning data. The positioning data can be fused with internal and external inertial measurement units.

Spectranetix, spectranetix.com

MEMS Accelerometers

Radiation tested for space

The Model 1527 series is a family of miniature, radiation-tested, tactical-grade micro-electromechanical (MEMS) accelerometers. Offered in three full-scale acceleration ranges — ±10 g, ±25 g and ±50 g — the series is designed to support a variety of critical space electronics testing requirements, including those of spacecraft, satellites and CubeSats. Their small bias and scale-factor temperature coefficients, excellent in-run bias stability and zero cross-coupling make the Model 1527 series particularly well-suited for spacecraft electronics testing applications requiring low power consumption (+5 VDC, 6.5 mA), low noise, long-term measurement stability in –55° C to +125° C environments, and performance reliability under intermittent radiation exposures.

Silicon Designs, silicondesigns.com

Automotive Receiver

Guidance for advanced driver assistance systems

The STA8135GA automotive-qualified GNSS receiver is designed to deliver the high-quality position data needed by advanced driving systems. Part of the Teseo V family, the STA8135GA integrates a triple-band positioning measurement engine. It also provides standard multi-band position-velocity-time (PVT) and dead reckoning. The multi-constellation receiver delivers raw information for the host system to run any precise-positioning algorithm, such as PPP/RTK (precise point positioning/real-time kinematic). The receiver can track satellites in the GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS and NAVIC/IRNSS constellations.

STMicroelectronics, st.com

Surveying & Mapping

Software Upgrade

Improvements support photos, 2.5D data capture

Survey application 1Edit now has increased support for photos and 2.5D data. 1Edit 3.1 allows users to attach feature photos, including automated geotagging, which enables surveyors to visualize assets and fine tune observations. Also included are new validation functions and improved handling for heights (2.5D data), typically useful for detailed asset and land-management surveys. Enhanced styling, including bitmap fills and dashed lines, make it easier to identify and classify different asset types during surveys. Additional control of editable layers and fields provides protection for non-editable data and protects the data quality. Significant improvements to rendering of thematic mapping enhances the speed and fluidity of the intuitive user interface.

1Spatial, 1spatial.com

Mapping Software

Map-making functionality improved

The latest version of Surfer surface mapping software has improved map-making functionality and data exporting capabilities. Surfer is used by more than 100,000 people worldwide, many involved in oil and gas exploration, environmental consulting, mining, engineering and geospatial projects. It provides fast and powerful contouring algorithms, enabling users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools, and graphically communicate the results. Frames now have outlines and background fill colors to make them easier to read when placed on top of maps and attribute data can now be exported as numeric data.

Golden Software, goldensoftware.com

RTK/PPP Device

Multi-sensor fusion on a single board

The Multi-Sensor (MS-) RTK/PPP device is a turnkey system easily integrated into surveying applications. The module includes up to three multi-frequency, multi-GNSS (GPS + Galileo + Glonass + BeiDou) receivers, a MEMS IMU, a barometer, a CAN interface for reception of vehicle data (wheel odometry and steering angle), and an LTE module for reception of RTK/PPP corrections. ANavS sensor fusion performs tight coupling of all sensor data with an Extended Kalman Filter (EKF). Various interfaces can connect additional sensors (such as camera or lidar) or output position information.

ANavS, anavs.com

Auto Mapping

Increases lane-level accuracy

The HD-MapBox integrates high-precision map data based on high-precision positioning. Fusing data from a GNSS receiver, IMU, ADAS camera, vehicle dynamics and HD maps, the HD-MapBox can achieve a lateral error of less than 8 inches (0.2 meters) and a longitudinal error of less than 6.5 feet (2 meters) with a 95% confidence interval, providing an accurate reference for highway pilots and automated valet parking. Even if both GNSS and lane line detection are not available, the HD-MapBox can still enable vehicles to keep inside the lane for at least a quarter mile (400 meters).

Asensing, asensing.com

Positioning System

Adds location data inside buildings

Esri ArcGIS IPS is an indoor positioning system that adds a blue dot to indoor maps, enabling users to locate their current position inside a building in the same way GPS enables outdoor location indicators. It uses an alternative technology to enable real-time positioning and navigation inside buildings. It also provides live location sharing and tracking, location data capture and analytical insights. ArcGIS IPS is available for users of ArcGIS Indoors, an indoor mapping system for smart building management, and ArcGIS Runtime SDKs, which enable the indoor positioning capability in custom-built apps.

Esri, esri.com