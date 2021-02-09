Launchpad: High-speed UAV, GNSS dev kit

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the February 2021 issue of GPS World magazine.

Development kit

Allows engineers to evaluate GNSS/INS module

The Aceinna OpenRTK330LI EVK is a complete evaluation and development kit for the OpenRTK330LI GNSS/INS module. The kit accelerates development and reduces time to market of custom navigation and guidance systems fusing inertial measurements and multi-band RTK/GNSS positioning. It provides the essential hardware, firmware and development environment that engineers working on autonomous applications need to quickly start developing algorithms and solutions, allowing engineers to log and visualize positioning data with centimeter precision.

Aceinna, aceinna.com

Synchronization devices

Designed for next-generation 5G

The OSA 5412 and 5422 are edge and access network synchronization devices with enhanced capabilities for next-generation applications such as 5G. The Oscilloquartz solutions address key challenges for a wide range of industries by bringing new levels of timing accuracy and resilience to edge networks. Both models provide in-service sync probing and assurance as well as innovative GNSS assurance capabilities. The devices also eight field-upgradeable, 10-gigabits-per-second ports, ensuring the scale and efficiency needed for next-generation smart grids, industrial internet of things (IoT) applications and 5G connectivity.

ADVA, adva.com

Fleet antenna

Connects and tracks public-safety vehicles

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE 6-in-1 is a rugged outdoor mobile antenna with integrated modem, designed to meet the most demanding LTE connectivity needs of public safety and fleet vehicles. AC-HPUE provides two or three high-gain multi-band LTE antennas and one-band 14 LTE antenna powered by an HPUE LTE modem. The AC-HPUE supports an active GNSS element as well as two or three high-gain tri-band Wi-Fi antennas, including the new 6 GHz ISM band for Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), inside a single robust and compact housing. AC-HPUE attaches to the router WAN port via Ethernet data cable or directly to a laptop via USB cable. Wi-Fi and GNSS antennas connect to the router, meaning the router can be seamlessly used for Wi-Fi, location-based services, and managed using existing network management systems.

Airgain, airgain.com

Machine learning

Designed to make industrial systems intelligent

Amazon Monitron provides customers with an end-to-end machine monitoring solution comprised of sensors, gateway and machine learning service to detect abnormal equipment conditions that may require maintenance. Monitron is one of five new machine learning services that help industrial and manufacturing customers embed intelligence in their production processes to improve operational efficiency, quality control, security and workplace safety. The services combine sophisticated machine learning, sensor analysis and computer vision capabilities to address technical challenges faced by industrial customers. The other four services are Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK and Amazon Lookout for Vision.

Amazon Web Services, aws.amazon.com

Construction software

Android-based field solution

Carlson Layout allows fast, efficient layout capabilities for construction professionals using total stations or GPS receivers such as the Carlson CR+ series of robotic total stations and the Carlson BRx7 GNSS receiver. Included are the full Carlson driver library and a range of compatible hardware options. Features include an intuitive user experience, support for DXF and DWG files, integration with Google Drive and other cloud storage, compatibility with Carlson CRD and CRDB files, and the ability to check surface or fixed elevations without creating points. It also includes simple layout for points, lines and surfaces. Layout works with GPS real-time kinematic (RTK) systems and can receive RTK connections from a cellphone, internal modem, internal radio or external radio.

Carlson Software, carlsonsw.com

Surface-mapping software

Enhanced visualization with new version

Surfer is a gridding, contouring and 3D surface-mapping package. The latest version offers a greater number of options for displaying scientific data. New display options enable users to more easily communicate the information extracted from their data. The Surfer package is used by professionals in oil and gas exploration, environmental consulting, mining, engineering and geospatial projects to easily visualize and interpret complex data sets. Surfer enables users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools, and graphically communicate the results. Features include a new peaks and depressions layer type for mapping geohazards or drainage patterns in karst topographies.

Golden Software, goldensoftware.com

Mapping data collection

Available on the Windows 10 operating system

Uinta’s data collection tools include detailed mapping with points, lines, areas and form-based notes for digital recordkeeping. Customization options allow organizations to create templates that better align with the type of data they are mapping and recording. Templates can be shared among users, and Juniper Systems has many templates for various industries and use cases. Users can export data to a file, print professional PDF map reports, and create optional cloud projects. Combined with a Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet running Windows 10 and a Geode Sub-meter GPS Receiver, Uinta offers a rugged, robust and powerful data collection solution. Industries using Uinta include utility mapping, government asset management and mapping, industrial assets, irrigation, and sectors within natural resources.

Juniper Systems, junipersys.com

UAV

High-speed UAVs

Now in prototype

The FLY-R R2-150 has a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph). Currently in functioning prototype form, the battery-powered R2-150 is designed for such tasks as fully autonomous surveillance, observation and reconnaissance. It has a wingspan of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), a cruising speed of 115 km/h (71 mph), and can fly for up to two hours per charge while transmitting real-time video. It can automatically take off from a ship- or truck-mounted vacuum launcher and land in a recovery net. Another model, the jet-powered R2-HSTD, is expected to have a top speed of Mach 0.65 (803 km/h or 499 mph) and is intended to serve as a target drone for military exercises. FLY-R’s aircraft incorporate a rhomboidal wing design, which reduces wingspan by half and reduces aerodynamic drag.

FLY-R, flyr-uas.com

Metal detection

Combined with UAV

The drone-integrated metal detection system uses an airborne modification of the Geonics EM61-MK2 ground metal detector. The EM61 Lite airborne variant integrates with the UgCS SkyHub onboard computer and ground control station. Features include automatic data logging in geotagged form and automatic terrain following with radar altimeter. The use of UgCS SkyHub enables the drone to fly in true terrain following mode with the help of the radar altimeter and to log geotagged sensor data. An optional RTK/PPK GNSS receiver on the drone will geotag the data with centimeter-level precision. The integrated system has been extensively tested at SPH Engineering’s test range, and has shown excellent performance and repeatability for targets such as pipes (steel, stainless steel, reinforced concrete) and steel drums. Applications include unexploded ordnance (UXO) search, detection of underground infrastructure and archaeology.

SPH Engineering, sph-engineering.com