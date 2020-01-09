Launchpad: Handheld and UAV receivers, GNSS antennas

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the January 2020 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

Heavy-duty antenna

For challenging environments

The heavy-duty CHCNAV AT311T is designed for demanding applications subject to shocks and vibrations. With advanced filtering and robust signal tracking, it provides survey-grade GNSS signals to enhance position reliability for marine applications, machine control, precision agriculture and industrial automation. Features include multi-constellation GNSS tracking using GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS. Its IP68 water-resistant design makes it safe to use in extreme conditions with a wide temperature range (–40° C to +85° C). Its internal stacked structure enhances performance in high-interference environments, and the 40-dB signal gains, advanced signal filtering and multipath rejection design provide superior and robust GNSS signal tracking in challenging surroundings.

CHC Navigation, www.chcnav.com

UAV GNSS board

Compact, high-precision for UAS

The UAS1 compact, high-precision GNSS board was designed for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It allows UAS system integrators to add upgradeable GNSS-based positioning using rugged connectors and Trimble’s software interface. Its 336-channel GNSS engine is capable of tracking L1/L2 frequencies from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou for centimeter-level, real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning. The compact board provides capabilities from high-accuracy GPS-only to full GNSS features. The receiver supports fault detection and exclusion (FDE) and receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (RAIM). System integrators also have the ability to detect interference with an RF spectrum monitoring and analysis tool embedded in the receiver.

Trimble, trimble.com

Upgradeable OEM board

Offers software-enabled features

The Onyx multi-frequency GNSS OEM board offers integrated StarFire/real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS capabilities. It features 255-channel tracking, including multi-constellation support for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. It provides high performance in GNSS receiver sensitivity and signal tracking as well as patented multipath mitigation, interference rejection and anti-jamming capabilities. Through software options, the Onyx ,allows upgrades from free differential GPS signal sources such as WAAS, to increased accuracy services such as StarFire and RTK Extend. The software-enabled features are sold in bundles, but can also be purchased individually to suit changing application needs.

NavCom Technology, www.navcomtech.com

Network timing

Sub-microsecond synchronization

The OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 upgraded PTP grandmaster clocks deliver precise, robust timing in a compact form factor. Oscilloquartz PTP timing technology enables power utility and broadcast networks to achieve sub-microsecond synchronization. The pluggable OSA 5401 is a small PTP grandmaster clock, and the OSA 5405 is an integrated PTP grandmaster with dual GNSS antenna and receiver. With spoofing and jamming detection capabilities, they also provide high availability. The OSA 5401 and 5405 provide new levels of accuracy and resilience for infrastructure and support emerging bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications. With sub-microsecond synchronization, smart grids can perform flexible, real-time decision making, as well as monitoring and automated maintenance. The OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 comply with the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in both power utility and broadcast networks. These include the IEC/IEEE 61850-9-3 Power Utility Profile for precise time distribution and clock synchronization in electrical grids with an accuracy of 1μs, and SMPTE 2059 for synchronizing video and audio equipment over packet networks.

Adva, www.adva.com

TRANSPORTATION

Aircraft GPS

Helps with ADS-B Out compliance

The SBAS-capable CMA-5024 GPS has received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for installation on Boeing 737 Next-Generation aircraft. It enables B737NGs to comply with worldwide ADS-B Out mandates as well as SBAS/GPS navigation, enabling the first localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches for B737NGs. The CMA-5024 GPS is a cost-effective alternative to replace a multi-mode receiver (MMR). The approved DO-260B ADS-B Out positioning source can be paired with any DO-260B compliant transponder, allowing operators to meet FAA and EASA ADS-B Out requirements, the UAE’s ADS-B Out and RNP requirements mandated by GCAA as well as India’s GAGAN requirements.

CMC Electronics, www.cmcelectronics.ca

ADS-B transmitter

Receives FAA approval

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved the VTU-20 automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast (ADS-B) transmitter for airport surface management. Adhering to the performance and design assurance specifications of FAA-E-3032, the externally mounted VTU-20 ensures integration and interoperability with Airport Surface Detection Equipment, Model X (ASDE-X), Airport Surface Surveillance Capability (ASSC) and ADS-B receiver surveillance solutions for airport. The VTU-20 can be permanently or magnetically mounted to all airside vehicles, including utility, emergency, snow-removal and maintenance equipment. Each vehicle is clearly and uniquely identified, providing an essential addition to any surface movement guidance and control system.

uAvionix, uavionix.com

UAV

Airspace Intelligence

Provides critical safety data to drone pilots

Skyward’s Advanced Airspace Intelligence drone airspace maps provide airspace data combined with essential ground intelligence including 3D views of key structures, transmission lines, and more than a million vertical obstacles. The platform also provides access to LAANC, the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability program provided by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Data available for situational awareness includes vertical structure obstacles, power lines, airports, runways, national parks, stadiums, hospitals and schools.

Skyward, skyward.io

PPK for Phantom 4 RTK drones

Provides reliable camera positioning data

Hi-Target PPK GO precision add-on enables Phantom 4 RTK drones to achieve the accurate and reliable camera positioning data in any coordinate system without measure targets or ground control points. With 2-centimeter accuracies on XYZ, the output text file with position information or geotagged images can be used directly in major photogrammetric mapping or 3D survey software. The add-on allows selection of GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/ Galileo L1+L2+L5 and further parameter adjustments for position calculation in the PPK process to ensure the most reliable and accurate camera positioning even in poor single satellite system signals.

Hi-Target, en.hi-target.com.cn

SURVEYING & MAPPING

GNSS Receiver

Full-featured positioning system

The next-generation R620 receiver is designed for land and marine applications requiring high-precision positioning. It is a complete refresh of the previous version (R330) and has a new low-profile ruggedized enclosure. Customers can start with sub-meter positioning accuracy and upgrade the receiver through activations and subscriptions to add functionality and improve performance capability to centimeter-level accuracy. Powered by the Vega series, the R620 GNSS receiver processes and supports more than 1,100 channels. It simultaneously tracks GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou (including Phase 3), Galileo, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS and Atlas L-band corrections. It has status LEDs , a powerful WebUI, UHF (400-MHz and 900-MHz) radio, cellular modem, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet (including power over Ethernet), CAN, serial and USB.

Hemisphere GNSS, hemispheregnss.com

Rugged data collector

For land surveying and geospatial information systems (GIS)

The rugged SXPad 1500 data collector features an alphanumeric keypad and long-range Bluetooth, and was designed to meet the rigorous IP67 standard for challenging field conditions. It has a 5-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen. The SXPad 1500 can be connected to any GNSS receiver or compatible robotic total station. Driven by a 1-GHz processor and the Windows Mobile 6.5 operating system, providing the power to work with maps and large data sets in the field. Its integrated cellular modem and Wi-Fi provides wireless connectivity for internet access and GIS data transfer — helpful for configuring a real-time kinematic (RTK)-compatible GNSS receiver. Equipped with an internal memory of 1 GB (memory can be expanded to 16 GB with an SD card), the SXPad 1500 provides enough storage space for data recording. Its high-performance lithium battery allows uninterrupted field operation for up to eight hours.

Geneq, sxbluegps.com

GNSS RTK tablet

Receives 184 channels

The LT700H RTK Android tablet is designed to increase efficiency and productivity of the mobile field workforce in applications requiring centimeter-to-decimeter positioning accuracy. Portable, rugged and versatile, the LT700H enables precision GIS data collection, forensic mapping, construction site layout, environmental surveys, landscaping and earthmoving jobs. Powered by 184-channel high-performance GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou module and a superior tracking GNSS helical antenna, the LT700H provides position availability in demanding environments. Its integrated 4G modem ensures seamless communication from field-to-office and robust connectivity to RTK correction networks.

CHC Navigation, www.chcnav.com

Reference receiver

Now supports BDS-3 signals

The Trimble Alloy GNSS reference receiver now supports BeiDou Generation III (BDS-3) signals. This will enable operators to meet the ongoing demand from surveyors, mapping professionals and precision farmers for accurate, reliable corrections derived from real-time networks. Released in 2018, the Alloy has the processing power needed for high-quality data from multiple constellations. Alloy version 5.42 firmware tracks all available and planned GPS Block IIIA L1C and BDS-3 signals.

Trimble, www.trimble.com

Utility mapping

Ground penetrating radar

The Leica DSX utility detection solution can be used together with Leica GPS/GNSS systems to generate highly accurate, georeferenced maps. The DSX uncovers utilities for repair and maintenance, civil engineering and surveying projects. The ground-penetrating radar system includes portable hardware and software that automates data analysis and creates a 3D utility map.

Hexagon, hexagon.com