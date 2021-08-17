Launchpad: Bike GPS, digital twins and anti-jammers

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the August 2021 issue of GPS World magazine.

OEM

GNSS board

With GLONASS dynamic calibration

The TRE-3S GNSS board measures 100 x 80 mm, weighs 87 g and tracks 874 channels with all-in-view satellite tracking. It includes numerous features to protect against interference and improve signal output: spectrum data output, spoofing detection, advanced multipath reduction, in-band interference rejection, GLONASS 0.2-mm dynamic calibration, heading determination, attitude determination and fast acquisition channels. The TRE-3S receives GPS L1/L2/L2C/L5; Galileo E1/E5A/E5B/AltBoc/E6; GLONASS L1/L2/L3; BeiDou B1/B1C/B2/B3; QZSS L1/L2/L5/L6 (L61/L62); and SBAS L1/L5. It has a 20-Hz update and real-time kinematic (RTK) rate for real-time positioning and raw data (code and carrier). Optional features include tracking QZSS L6 (LEX) and IRNSS L5/S-band, and a data update rate and RTK rate of 100 Hz.

Javad GNSS, javad.com

Multi-frequency antenna

For high-precision applications with L-band corrections

The M9HCT-A-SMA is a patented helix antenna for GNSS plus L-band corrections services, suitable for high-precision and autonomous multi-frequency applications. It provides simultaneous GNSS reception in a rugged, compact form factor. The M9HCT-A-SMA is suitable for high-precision applications such as the UAV market, where high performance and low weight are driving features in antenna selection. The active helix design features Maxtena’s patented compact and lightweight Helicore technology, which provides excellent pattern control, polarization purity and high efficiency in a compact form factor.

Maxtena, maxtena.com

GNSS antennas

Series now provides extended filtering

New eXtended Filtering (XF) is now employed in the TW3900 series of Accuntena precision antennas. The XF feature mitigates interference from all near-band signals and ensures the antenna provides the purest possible GNSS signals. The custom XF filtering has been tested to mitigate new (in Europe and Japan) and existing LTE signals, enabling the XF antennas to produce clean and pure GNSS radio frequency data. The XF models are TW3972XF, TW3972EXF, TW3972LGXF, TW3967XF and TW3967LGXF. All are triple-band antennas that support GPS/QZSS (L1/L2/L5), GLONASS (G1/G2/G3), Galileo (E1/E5ab), BeiDou (B1/B2/B2a), NavIC L5 and L-band correction services.

Tallysman Wireless, www.tallysman.com

Cycling computer

Provides 72 hours of continuous tracking

The iGS320 cycling computer builds on the u-blox M10 positioning platform, leveraging the M10’s ultra-low power consumption, compact size, and ability to track all four GNSS to offer endurance athletes a superior user experience. Adopting the M10 in its iGS320 cycling computer brought iGPSPORT an 80 percent increase in the power autonomy to deliver 72 hours of continuous tracking, up from 40 hours in their previous device. Concurrent reception of up to four GNSS constellations increases coverage and accuracy in otherwise challenging signal environments.

iGPSPORT, igpsport.com; u-blox, www.u-blox.com

SURVEYING & MAPPING

Digital twin solution

For facility management and construction projects

The Beamo 3D mapping platform enables surveyors to scan a project site and immediately collaborate with teams in the field without lengthy delays or cumbersome equipment. The digital twin created in the platform provides a single and secure source of truth for teams without requiring highly technical knowledge. With a 360-degree camera, surveyor teams can create detailed digital environments that remote teams can use to track progress, collaborate with coworkers, and take accurate measurements without having to physically visit the site.

3i, www.3i.ai

GNSS receiver

Multi-constellation for surveyors and geodesists

The Triumph-3 receiver tracks efficiently even in difficult conditions. It can track all current signals and is ready for future satellites. The Triumph-3 can operate as a base together with Triumph-LS and Triumph-LS Plus to efficiently accomplish any geodetic job. Its RTK system communicates via integrated UHF, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth channels, and eliminates the need to subscribe to a real-time network for corrections. A powerful and reliable receiver for high-precision navigation systems, the Triumph-3 is based on the Javad GNSS 874-channel chip. It is equipped with an internal 4G/LTE/3G card and secure and accessible microSD and microSIM cards. It also supports Javad’s lift-and-tilt technology.

Javad GNSS, javad.com

Device bridge

Enables connectivity for legacy equipment

Eos Bridge enables almost any instrument to become iOS Bluetooth compatible. The pocket-sized device connects to instruments via Bluetooth Classic or serial port, and then transmits data to any Apple iOS device, such as iPhone or iPad, Android device or Windows mobile device. Instruments equipped with non-iOS Bluetooth can connect to Apple iOS devices using the Eos Bridge, including laser rangefinders and utility-locating instruments. Instruments whose only connectivity option is a serial port also can connect, such as any instrument or sensor with an RS-232 serial port. The Eos Bridge is lightweight, at approximately 150 grams (about 5.3 ounces). It can be worn clipped to a belt, stored in a pocket, or mounted to an instrument or sensor. The battery lasts 48 to 72 hours.

Eos Positioning Systems, www.eos-gnss.com

Web-based tool

Provides analyses of ‘ocean neighborhoods’

The OceanReports web tool provides users with specialized “ocean neighborhood analyses,” including maps and graphics, by analyzing more than 100 ocean datasets instantaneously. Reporting data includes information about habitats and species, industries in the area, potential hazards (such as undersea cables or shipwrecks), the economic value of ocean commerce, and other detailed oceanographic information. The web-based interactive tool for ocean mapping and planning, created by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, provides professional users and the general public with opportunities to explore the ocean from their own computer.

NOAA, https://coast.noaa.gov/digitalcoast/tools/ort.html

TRANSPORTATION

Management system

Improves city transport operations

HxGN Mass Transit is a geospatial transportation infrastructure management system with 3D and AI capabilities for visualizing and analyzing transit and rail assets and operations. Built on Hexagon’s M.App Enterprise, HxGN Mass Transit provides an advanced digital twin of a city’s entire public transportation network — including tracks, stops, switches, construction sites, ticket machines, benches and garbage cans. It integrates asset and spatial data so operators can visualize and analyze an entire network with accurate and up-to-date information.

Hexagon Geospatial, hexagongeospatial.com

Marine anti-jammer

Counters interference in marine environments

The GAJT-410MS provides NovAtel’s GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) for the commercial and defense marine markets. The low SWaP variant protects civil and military operations from interference and jamming, with jammer direction-finding capabilities for enhanced situational awareness in the marine environment. The GAJT-410MS provides dynamic protection on both GPS L1 and L2 bands, as well as Galileo E1, QZSS L1 and L2, and SBAS L1 to combat intentional and unintentional interference.

Hexagon | NovAtel, novatel.com

Distress beacon

Indicates position in emergencies

The ACR 2830 GlobalFix V4 EPIRB marine distress beacon has multiple built-in redundancies to increase chances of survival in an emergency situation. The internal GPS receiver pinpoints the user’s location, which is then transmitted on the 406-MHz distress signal. In the absence of GPS-derived coordinates, the signal can be used to triangulate the position. The beacon’s 121.5 MHz homing signal will bring local search-and-rescue forces directly to the position; an LED strobe light allows them to see the position in low light. A Category 1 Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), the GlobalFix V4 is a float-free device that will automatically activate when submerged in water. Two self-tests monitor transmission, power and battery performance as well as GPS acquisition.

ACR Electronics, acrartex.com

Passenger service

Connected portal being deployed on Spanish trains

A new connected platform for rail passengers with Wi-Fi, information and entertainment content is being installed on OUIGO Spain trains through the OUIFUN portal. Passengers can connect via smartphones, tablets or PCs, access the internet on board to check email or browse the web, and enjoy entertainment content. Passengers also will be able to get travel status information in real time via an interactive map, access tourist guides or consult a menu for on-board catering. The service, provided by Moment, launched on May 10 on OUIGO’s first high-speed line in Spain connecting Madrid to Barcelona, and will gradually be extended to the whole high-speed OUIGO network.

Ouigo Spain, www.ouigo.com/es/; Moment, www.moment.tech

UAV

4G-connected drone

Provides strong data link to operator

The ANAFI Ai UAV uses 4G as its main data link between the drone and the operator. The 4G link improves data transmission and enables precise control at any distance. For BVLOS flights, it stays connected even behind obstacles. The 4G link between the drone and the user’s phone is encrypted, with a secure element protecting both software integrity and data privacy. A software development kit enables creation of custom code for flights and gives access to all sensors, including obstacle-avoidance sensors, occupancy grid and internet access.

Parrot, parrot.com

Professional drone

Can be equipped with alpha mirrorless camera

An introductory model in Sony’s new Airpeak line, the small S1 drone can be equipped with the company’s full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera. Its proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology allow it to fly at high speed (a maximum speed of 55 mph) with stable wind resistance. Propulsion technology using a combination of devices developed by Sony provides wind resistance in strong wind speeds up to 44.7 mph. The Airpeak S1 includes obstacle detection, automatic flight control via sensing, and increased safety via cloud management of the aircraft.

Sony Electronics, electronics.sony.com

Autopilot

For unmanned aircraft systems

At 80 grams, George is a low SWaP certifiable solution for enterprise operations and those wishing to type certify their UAS. Built around the open-source autopilot Cube from CubePilot, George combines Cube with Design Assurance Level C (DAL-C) hardware and safety and sensor monitoring, enabling customers to meet the type certification and safety case requirements for BVLOS operations. Its triple-redundant IMU includes three accelerometers, three gyroscopes, three magnetometers and three barometers. The hardware platform is designed and built to RTCA DO-254 DAL-C and meets rigorous DO-160G and MIL-810H power and environmental qualifications.

UAvionix, uavionix.com