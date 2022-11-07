Latest Ricoh 360° camera uses u-blox module

The ZOE-M8B GNSS module from u-blox is integrated into the new Ricoh Theta X camera. The camera allows users to shoot high-quality 360-degree spherical images and videos in one click and visualize them immediately on an LCD touch panel.

The u-blox ZOE-M8B enables the Ricoh Theta X’s built-in location system, one of its key features. The module is listed on the u-blox site as receiving GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS signals as well as QZSS, but the Ricoh Theta X specifications list only GPS + QZSS along with assisted GPS.

The u-blox receiver automatically embeds highly accurate location information for each image taken, without the need for a smartphone or another external device.

An icon on the LCD touch panel displays the availability of the GPS signals depending on the user’s location, ensuring the location information has been reliably acquired before shooting begins. The location is accurate down to a 5-meter radius, suitable for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

The u-blox ZOE-M8B GNSS module is an ultra-small (4.5 mm x 4.5 x 1.0 mm) system-in-package offering highly accurate positioning with concurrent reception of up to three satellite constellations. The Super-E (Super-Efficient) mode guarantees power consumption as low as 12 mW, and built-in SAW and LNA make it suitable for passive antennas. The u-blox ZOE-M8B targets applications that require a small size without compromising performance.

“We chose the u-blox module because of the highly accurate location information it offers, alongside easy integration and low power consumption,” said Kenji Daigo, GPS Function Developer for Theta X at Ricoh.