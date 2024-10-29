Labsat shares results of Jammertest 2024

Labsat has released updates from Jammertest 2024, where the team addressed real-world challenges related to GNSS jamming and spoofing attacks. According to Labsat, the team was on-site with the Labsat 4 GNSS Record & Replay device, which effectively captured the entire GNSS RF environment during the tests. The team shared that this technology has allowed Labsat to collect more than 20 TB of data, enabling them to reproduce complex signals under laboratory conditions.

Labsat recorded GNSS signals at 12 bits of I&Q resolution across multiple frequency bands to accurately capture the RF conditions. With this data, LabSat 4 users can recreate these signals on their test benches, allowing them to evaluate their GNSS receiver performance against the same challenges encountered during the event.

Labsat said it plans to make these recordings available to its LabSat 4 users, allowing them to experience a full range of jamming and spoofing scenarios firsthand. This offers GNSS engineers a unique chance to prepare their technology for real-world threats.