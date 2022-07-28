Komatsu offers Smart Construction Retrofit kits

Easily installed GNSS guidance kits offer access to design and payload data

Heavy equipment maker Komatsu is offering Smart Construction Retrofit kits to enable affordable fleet upgrades. With the kits installed, conventional Komatsu excavators become “smart” with 3D guidance and payload monitoring.

Once a conventional excavator is retrofitted, operators no longer have to set up a laser or bench every time the machine moves. The kit’s GNSS receiver determines where a machine is on the job site and what the target grade is. The need for additional labor is reduced because the technology collects and delivers information directly to the operator, so fewer people have to be working on the ground or in an open trench.

Designed to improve grading performance and provide more time- and cost-management tools, Smart Construction Retrofit can bring 3D to most Komatsu excavators in a fleet. The entry-level solution can help bridge the technology gap. It gives operators the latest design data, measures payload volumes and load counts, and allows managers to monitor production from the office by integrating Smart Construction applications.

The payload meter helps prevent overloaded trucks by promoting proper loading weights for on- and off-road vehicles, to reduce the potential for equipment damage and other risks.