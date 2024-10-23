JAXA selects ArkEdge to study LEO PNT system

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has awarded Japanese startup ArkEdge Space a contract to study the feasibility of establishing a constellation of position, navigation and timing (PNT) satellites in low-Earth orbit. The project aims to provide high-precision PNT signals across the globe.

Government agencies worldwide are exploring ways to complement and back up GNSS, which is susceptible to natural and deliberate interference. In addition, self-driving cars and autonomous drones require extremely precise location data.

Under the new JAXA contract, ArkEdge Space will provide a conceptual design for a LEO-PNT satellite and its orbit. ArkEdge will also explore satellite and constellation tradeoffs and consider different signal formats and frequency bands.

With a new LEO-PNT constellation, JAXA seeks to expand the coverage area of service currently provided by Japan’s geostationary Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) satellites.

Under a separate JAXA contract, ArkEdge is developing positioning and communications services for cislunar space.