IWCE 2020 to highlight drones, 5G, artificial intelligence

The International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), set to take place March 30 to April 3, will key in a number of industry topics, including 5G, FirstNet, drones, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and push-to-talk communications.

IWCE will also feature a drone demonstration area and safe cities section. The event is designed for those in the critical communications industry, including first responders, police enforcement, fire departments and government.

According to show organizers, more than 7,000 people are expected to attend the five-day event. IWCE will also include educational workshops, short courses, power sessions, keynote addresses, town hall meetings and networking events. The event tracks will include 5G, safe cities, in-building wireless, connectivity and public safety broadband, among several others.

Chief Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of the Western Fire Chiefs Association, will present the keynote speech, titled “The innovations that are actually changing street performance for responders.” Other speakers will include Bryan Wiens, senior product manager, Cloud Services, InterTalk Critical Information Systems; Michelle Geddes, public safety communications director, city and county of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management; Robert Zanger, wireless engineering and operations unit at the Department of Justice; and more.

“Since its inception, IWCE has provided an opportunity for all those who work within the sector to stay ahead of all the latest developments,” said Stacey Orlick, IWCE conference director. “Attendees can learn about the latest developments in safe cities, new infrastructure that affects utilities and transportation, in-building wireless systems, technology advancements and the latest regulatory insights that they should be aware of.”