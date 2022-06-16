ITM/PTTI 2023 Call for abstracts now open

ION is now accepting abstracts for the co-located 2023 International Technical Meeting (ITM) and Precise Time and Time Interval (PTTI) Systems and Applications Meeting. The co-located conferences will take place January 23-26, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach, in Long Beach, California.

ION strongly encourages authors to present in-person in Long Beach. Authors will be given the option at the point of abstract submission to submit for “in-person presentation with video presentation for remote viewers” or “virtual presentation only.”

The Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications (PTTI) meeting is an annual conference sponsored by ION with a technical program designed to disseminate and coordinate PTTI information at the user level, review present and future PTTI requirements, inform government and industry engineers, technicians, and managers of precise time and frequency technology and its problems, and provide an opportunity for an active exchange of new technology associated with PTTI.

ION’s winter meeting, the International Technical Meeting (ITM), is a more intimate conference with a technical program related to positioning, navigation and timing and includes the ION Fellows and Annual Awards presentations.

Abstracts are due October 7 and can be submitted at https://www.ion.org/itm/call-for-abstracts.cfm.