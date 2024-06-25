Iridium expands Satellite Time and Location service to Europe and Asia Pacific

Iridium Communications has expanded the commercial availability of its Satellite Time and Location (STL) service to parts of Europe and the Asia Pacific. This expansion is driven by increasing demand and aims to provide an alternative positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution to protect critical infrastructure against GPS and Galileo spoofing and jamming.

The Iridium STL service, capable of operating globally, is designed to ensure the fidelity of timing systems with a signal 1,000 times more powerful than GPS. This makes it particularly suited for indoor use without the need for rooftop antennas, offering a secure and cost-effective solution for sectors such as transportation, energy grids, data centers, telecommunications networks and financial services.

The expansion follows a significant rise in GPS jamming and spoofing activities in Europe and parts of Asia, posing serious threats to critical infrastructure. The newly available STL service is designed to help safeguard essential systems and improve operational security and efficiency.

The STL solutions are designed to be small, cost-effective and easy to install. These solutions can be integrated into existing GNSS-reliant systems or used as stand-alone units.

With the expanded authorization, Iridium STL can now be purchased by companies in North America, parts of Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The company plans to continue scaling and training sales and support staff to further extend the service’s global reach.