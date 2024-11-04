Ireland unveils Europe’s first verified GNSS data stream service

The National Standards Authority of Ireland’s National Metrology Laboratory (NSAI NML) has launched Europe’s first verified GPS/GNSS Data Stream (VGDS) service, designed to enhance the National Timing Grid of Ireland. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Timing Solutions, seeks to provide users with secure and reliable GNSS data.

The VGDS service provides verified GNSS data via the Internet through Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) packets. This allows users to verify their own GNSS data streams to mitigate risks such as jamming and spoofing. The service is crucial for various sectors, including government organizations, public institutions, communications, energy, transportation, financial services and cloud data centers, as it provides accurate time and location data.

David Fleming, NSAI Technical Manager for Time and Frequency, emphasized the significance of this service, stating, “As Ireland’s digital economy continues to grow and more services and public safety aspects are dependent on GNSS/GPS data, the importance of verifiable GNSS/GPS data in Ireland is paramount.” The VGDS service aims to improve the resiliency of Critical Infrastructure sectors by providing safe GNSS/GPS data and signals.