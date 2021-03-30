ION webinar explores GNSS interference mitigation

The Institute of Navigation (ION) is hosting a webinar April 20 on “GNSS interference mitigation: A measurement and position domain assessment.”

The webinar takes place at 11 a.m. EDT and is presented by Daniele Borio and Ciro Gioia, authors of a paper on the topic.

Summary

Modern GNSS receivers have to withstand significant levels of interference in order to operate under harsh conditions, such as in the presence of jamming and of other Radio Frequency (RF) threats. A possibility is to implement pre-correlation interference mitigation techniques that operate directly on the samples provided by the receiver front-end. The speakers’ paper provides an assessment of five interference mitigation techniques at the measurement and position level.

The analysis focuses on the adaptive notch filter (ANF) and on four robust interference mitigation (RIM) techniques. Several data collections were performed in the presence of jamming, and the data were used for the analysis that shows that RIM techniques do not introduce biases at both the measurement and position level. While the ANF delays pseudorange measurements, the biases introduced are predominantly common to all the observations with a negligible impact on a single point positioning (SPP) solution.

Learn more and register at the ION website.