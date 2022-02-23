ION GNSS+ 2022 abstract deadline is March 4

Abstracts for the ION GNSS+ 2022 show, “GNSS + Other Sensors in Today’s Marketplace,” are due March 4.

The ION GNSS+ conference will take place September 19-23 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The show will also include a virtual option.

The 2022 conference will bring together international leaders in GNSS and related positioning, navigation and timing fields to present new research, introduce new technologies, discuss current policy, demonstrate products and exchange ideas.

The two tracks covered during the conference will be commercial and policy tracks and research tracks.

The commercial and policy tracks will include high performance and safety critical applications, status and future trends in GNSS, and mass market and commercial applications. The research tracks will include multisensor and autonomous navigation, algorithms and methods, and advanced GNSS technologies.

Interested parties may submit their abstracts at https://www.ion.org/gnss/call-for-abstracts.cfm.