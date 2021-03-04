Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ION GNSS+ 2021 abstract deadline is March 5

March 4, 2021
Abstracts for the ION GNSS+ 2021 show, “GNSS + Other Sensors in Today’s Marketplace,” are due March 5.

ION GNSS+ 2021 will be held Sept. 20-24 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel. The show will also include a virtual option.

The 2021 show will feature in-person presentations with video presentations for remote viewers. It’ll also cover two tracks: commercial and policy tracks, and research tracks.

The commercial and policy tracks will include high performance and safety critical applications, status and future trends in GNSS, and mass market and commercial applications. The research tracks will include multisensor and autonomous navigation, algorithms and methods, and advanced GNSS technologies.

Authors whose abstracts are accepted in these sessions (either as a primary or as an alternate presenter) will have the option to have their papers peer-reviewed.

