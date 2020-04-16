ION GNSS+ 2020 advanced conference program available online

The Institute of Navigation’s (ION) ION GNSS+ 2020 advance conference program is now available online.

The show, which is the the 33rd International Technical Meeting of the Satellite Division of the Institute of Navigation, is slated to take place Sept. 21-25 in St. Louis.

According to ION, the show will feature Commercial and Policy tracks and Research tracks with more than 36 technical sessions Sept. 23-25, in addition to a commercial exhibit.

ION GNSS+ 2020 will offer short courses on pre-conference tutorials to provide in-depth learning of specific GNSS-related disciplines and will again facilitate the CGSIC meeting. These will take place Sept. 21-22. ION’s Satellite Division will also bring back complimentary short courses, taught by internationally recognized PNT experts and educators on Sept. 21.

This year’s ION GNSS+ 2020 Plenary Session will feature two dynamic keynote addresses from Dr. Christine Darden, retired NASA program manager and one of the key researchers featured in the book Hidden Figures, and Dr. Bradford Parkinson, who will be presenting “Radio Navigation from Marconi to GNSS.”

Finally, nominations are currently being accepted for ION’s Johannes Kepler Award, which honors an individual during their lifetime for sustained and significant contributions to the development of satellite navigation, as well as the Bradford W. Parkinson Award, which recognizes an outstanding graduate student in the field of GNSS. Nominations, along with required reference letters, are due June 30.

Check out ION GNSS+ 2019 show coverage here.