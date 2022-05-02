ION and Google host Smartphone Decimeter Challenge

Winners will present their projects at ION GNSS+ 2022 in Denver

The Institute of Navigation’s Satellite Division, in partnership with Google, will host the 2nd annual Smartphone Decimeter Challenge, with the winning teams presenting their methods at the ION GNSS+ 2022 meeting. ION GNSS+ 2022 takes place Sept. 19–23 at the Hyatt Regency Denver, adjacent to the Colorado Convention Centerx.

The Smartphone Decimeter Challenge is designed to advance research in smartphone GNSS positioning accuracy using state-of-the-art algorithms and technologies such as advanced machine learning models and precision GNSS algorithms.

While standard receivers using signals from GPS, other GNSS (Galileo, BeiDou, GLONASS) and regional systems (QZSS and IRNSS) provide accuracy between 3 and 10 meters (often worse in urban environments), better location can be obtained by processing carrier-phase measurements, inertial measurement unit (IMU) data, and base station corrections.

Teams will use datasets collected using the GPS receivers and IMUs of Android smartphones to compute location down to an accuracy of decimeters. Mobile users will benefit from lane-level-accuracy-based services, enhanced experience in location-based gaming, and greater specificity in location of road safety issues.

Winner selection is based on the accuracy of results from the test datasets compared to highly accurate ground truth. The top three winners will receive prizes valued at $15,000+ including a guaranteed speaking slot at the highly competitive ION GNSS+ 2022 conference (subject to technical paper and ION presentation requirements); a travel subsidy; and complimentary registration to attend ION GNSS+ 2022 in Denver.

Entries must be received by July 29.