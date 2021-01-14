Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Intergeo 2021 to feature live, virtual formats

January 14, 2021
Those attending Intergeo 2021 will have the option to attend either virtual or in person. The show will be taking place Sept. 21-23 in Hanover, Germany.

According to show organizers, their most important concerns are a guarantee of implementation, the best possible planning and security for exhibitors, their employees and their customers.

“A clearly defined hybrid concept ensures from the outset that you will be able to reach your customers and markets with the Intergeo platform under all conceivable conditions without taking any risks,” show organizers said in a press release. “According to much feedback from Intergeo partners, enabling personal exchange live and digitally scalable offers the greatest possible acceptance.”

Show organizers also said the event will feature a generous, hygienic and modularized layout.

“Both a well thought-out hygiene-compliant and modularized hall plan in the spacious exhibition center in Hanover and a targeted further development of the digital platform will provide the geo-community with a valuable and future-oriented opportunity for dialog,” they said.

The main topics covered at Intergeo 2021 will include drones (imperial solutions), smart city solutions and BIM for infrastructure.

