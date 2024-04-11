Inertial Labs to develop lidar system for Sony UAV

Inertial Labs and Sony have partnered to integrate lidar technology into Sony’s Airpeak UAV. The collaboration aims to improve the UAVs applications in surveying, mapping and cinematic videography, as well as provide high accuracy and detail to aerial data acquisition.

The partnership will incorporate Inertial Labs’ RESEPI lidar remote sensing payload instrument GEN-II into Sony’s UAV to enhance Airpeak’s ability to produce detailed aerial maps and 3D models.

Tailored for professionals, the lidar system integrated into Sony’s Airpeak drone UAV will significantly enhance workflow efficiency and data accuracy, particularly in sectors such as construction, agriculture, and filmmaking, according to Inertial Labs. The system allows for extensive data handling and facilitates longer durations of data collection without frequent offloads.