Inertial Labs reveals lidar camera payload

Inertial Labs has introduced the RESEPI Ultra LITE, a lightweight payload combining lidar and camera technology for advanced surveying and mapping applications. The system integrates the XT-32 lidar scanner to offer users advanced data accuracy and point density across various operational modes.

The RESEPI Ultra LITE has a compact design with a 5MP colorization camera, making it ideal for small unmanned aerial systems (SUAS) with strict volume constraints. It can be used for aerial and ground-based applications, including utility mapping, construction volumetrics, precision agriculture, forestry, site surveying and mining.

Designed for seamless integration, the system is compatible with a wide range of platforms such as Freefly, WISPR, DJI, Sony and mobile setups. Inertial Labs’ proprietary SnapFit adapters ensure quick and secure mounting to enhance the system’s adaptability.