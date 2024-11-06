Inertial Labs reveals lidar camera payload

November 6, 2024  - By
Photo: Inertial Labs

Inertial Labs has introduced the RESEPI Ultra LITE, a lightweight payload combining lidar and camera technology for advanced surveying and mapping applications. The system integrates the XT-32 lidar scanner to offer users advanced data accuracy and point density across various operational modes.

The RESEPI Ultra LITE has a compact design with a 5MP colorization camera, making it ideal for small unmanned aerial systems (SUAS) with strict volume constraints. It can be used for aerial and ground-based applications, including utility mapping, construction volumetrics, precision agriculture, forestry, site surveying and mining.

Designed for seamless integration, the system is compatible with a wide range of platforms such as Freefly, WISPR, DJI, Sony and mobile setups. Inertial Labs’ proprietary SnapFit adapters ensure quick and secure mounting to enhance the system’s adaptability.

This article is tagged with and posted in Latest News, Mapping, Survey