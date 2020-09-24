Inertial Labs releases INS-DU GPS-aided unit for high-accuracy positioning

The new INS-DU delivers high-accuracy RTK positioning for air, land and marine applications

Inertial Labs has released a new GPS-aided inertial navigation system (INS). The INS-DU is a high-performance strapdown system that determines position, velocity and absolute orientation to any platform it is mounted to.

The INS-DU has a dual-antenna u-blox GNSS receiver that provides 1-cm real-time kinematic (RTK) position from RTCM 3 RTK corrections and supports a wide range of GNSS constellations.

Designed for UAVs, land vehicles and marine vessels, the INS-DU is an effective, low-cost solution that uses a range of aiding data for different applications. With highly accurate navigation in GNSS-denied environments, the INS-DU delivers a cost-effective GNSS-denied solution, according to Inertial Labs.

One of the key elements to the success of the INS-DU is its use of the miniAHRS, which utilizes 3-axes each of precision magnetometers, accelerometers and gyroscopes to provide orientation of the device under measure. It contains cutting-edge algorithms for the motion of robots, unmanned and autonomous vehicles, and antennas.

MiniAHRS mini fluxgate magnetometers have an advantage over commonly used magneto-inductive or magneto-resistive alternatives and have been a trusted North reference for more than 70 years.

The INS-DU provides a full navigation solution for both GNSS and GNSS-denied environments. With custom interfaces and a power consumption of two and a half of a Watts, the INS-DU is a versatile solution fit for a wide variety of users with power consumption restrictions.

In addition, the INS-DU contains our on-board sensor-fusion filter, state-of-the-art navigation, and guidance algorithms and calibration software.