Indy Autonomous Challenge livestreams Saturday

Autonomous racecar competition takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indy Autonomous Challenge will be livestreamed on Oct. 23 through Amazon Web Services for viewers worldwide. Teams from 21 universities from nine countries will compete for the $1 million grand prize, which will be used to advance the education and research missions of the winning universities.

Livestreaming begins at 1 p.m. EDT and can be viewed on the IAC website homepage and on Twitch @IndyAChallenge.

“Due to the generous support of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we will have a global audience for the first autonomous high-speed competition at the Racing Capital of the World — the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Paul Mitchell, president and CEO, Energy Systems Network, co-organizer of the IAC. “This is critically important as the IAC is a global competition having involved at its inception 41 universities from around the world.”

Organized by Energy Systems Network and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the primary goal of the IAC is to advance technologies that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These enhancements will lead to increased safety and performance in motorsports as well as all modes of transportation.

In addition, the competition is a platform for students to excel in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and inspire the next generation of innovators.