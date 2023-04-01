Hybrid GNSS+INS sensor: Navigates challenging environments

The CHCNAV CGI-610 GNSS/INS sensor is an advanced dual-antenna receiver designed for reliable and accurate navigation and positioning in challenging terrestrial, marine or airborne applications.

Designed to meet the needs of 3D positioning and autonomous vehicle guidance applications, it provides high performance in urban canyons and other harsh environments where GNSS signals are lost or degraded. Incorporating the latest GNSS technology and an industrial-grade inertial measurement unit, the sensor delivers accurate hybrid position, attitude and velocity data up to 100 Hz, driven by CHCNAV algorithms.

Its rugged and lightweight package ensures uninterrupted performance and meets high protection standards.