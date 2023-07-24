Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hundreds of UAVs lost during Melbourne show

July 24, 2023  - By
Image: Chesky_W/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

More than 350 UAVs were lost during a practice light display show in Melbourne, Australia, on July 14, ahead of a scheduled performance for the opening of the women’s World Cup.

The UAVs appeared to stop mid-show and plummet into the Yarra River. Divers have since fished out hundreds of the UAVs.

According to the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation, the likely cause of the mass-crash was caused by interference with GPS signals. This incident shows that having multiple and robust navigation sources is important for safe UAV operation.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in Latest News, UAV/UGV

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

