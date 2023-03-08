Hoptroff livestreams GNSS vulnerabilities roundtable

Hoptroff will host its thought leadership industry roundtable, “GNSS, the time is up,” on March 21. The virtual roundtable will explore the impact of escalating GNSS vulnerabilities to business continuity and how organizations can best protect business-critical operations.

“Businesses and financial institutions need to accept and start planning how they are going to mitigate the risks associated with GNSS,” said Tim Richards, CEO at Hoptroff. “This livestream roundtable will allow business and financial institutional decision-makers to better understand the impact and disruption GNSS vulnerabilities can have on their bottom line, and why they need to act now.”

The roundtable is an opportunity for those in the financial and business sector to learn more about the status of GPS, the growing potential risks from increased jamming, spoofing and cyberattacks, what disruption looks like, and the new technologies available to provide complementary positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies to help mitigate risk.

“GNSS vulnerabilities create serious consequences for critical infrastructure,” said Richard Hoptroff, founder and chief time officer at Hoptroff. “To effectively mitigate these threats, complementary PNT solutions need to be deployed.”

The event will be moderated by Robert Hampshire, deputy assistant secretary for Research and Technology, U.S. Department of Transportation.

Speakers at the roundtable event include:

Robert Hampshire – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology, U.S. Department of Transportation

Diana Furchtgott-Roth – Heritage Foundation and George Washington University

Judah Levine – Fellow, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Karen Van Dyke – Director for PNT, U.S. Department of Transportation

Steve Suarez – Global Head of Innovation, Financial Services

Kathryn Condello – Senior Director, National Security/ Emergency Preparedness, Lumen Technologies

Richard Hoptroff – Founder and Chief Time Officer, Hoptroff

Areas of discussion at the roundtable include:

The rising GNSS vulnerabilities and the potential consequences of GNSS disruption such as service outages, errors, or inaccuracies.

Example use cases where GNSS vulnerabilities can have a significant impact on your business continuity.

How to enable new resilient complementary technologies for your disaster recovery plans.

How to start utilizing these technologies today in your real-life applications such as precision timing for global financial services.

Practical advice for businesses on reducing GNSS risk in financial transactions, fraud detection, compliance and data integrity.

Those interested in attending the livestream roundtable can sign up on the Hoptroff website.