Hitec Commercial Solutions acquires Straight Up Imaging

Hitec Commercial Solutions LLC has acquired Straight Up Imaging (SUI).

Hitec stated in a press release, “SUI’s experience in engineering and manufacturing small unmanned aircraft systems contributes perfectly with our expanding unmanned product platforms and progressive mapping and data acquisition solutions.”

Hitec Commercial Solutions continues to obtain integral assets which strengthen those products utilized for efficient surveying in agriculture, energy and gas, public safety, construction and first response services.

The acquisition agreement was closed Aug. 9 after approval by core members of the board of directors.

Hitec offers a variety of unmanned platforms, including the XENO FX, its proprietary fixed wing platform. The company also partners with Quantum Systems.

Founded in 2015, SUI provides technology in professional-use small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) with its Endurance and Endurance LT customized multirotor packages and ground controller system.