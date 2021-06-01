Hexagon’s new HxGN Mass Transit improves public transportation operations

System optimizes field operations and monitoring of assets through 3D, AI and mobile capabilities

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division has introduced HxGN Mass Transit, a geospatial transportation infrastructure management system with 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for visualizing and analyzing transit and rail assets and operations.

HxGN Mass Transit serves as a single source of truth for infrastructure data, enabling rail-bound and transit operators to easily inspect, validate and share information on the fly.

HxGN Mass Transit combines asset and spatial data from various business systems into an integrated system, allowing operators to visualize and analyze their entire network and services. It reduces data duplication, provides access to accurate and up-to-date information and delivers greater efficiency for managing data, workflows and transit networks and operations.

Now in Zurich and Frankfurt

HxGN Mass Transit is already delivering benefits to public transportation organizations.

“Every day, we transport more than 900,000 passengers around Zurich on our 510-kilometer network with 75 tram and bus lines,” said Daniel Steger, head of electrical infrastructure, Zurich Public Transport. “Maintaining our infrastructure is vital. HxGN Mass Transit will allow us to monitor rail tracks, overhead cables and the condition of bus stops to ensure we keep the citizens and visitors of Zurich moving.”

“HxGN Mass Transit is an essential tool for managing our assets,” said Dominik Rabenau, head of data management at VGF Frankfurt’s infrastructure division. “The mobile application provides easy monitoring and the ability to update information of our timetable displays located at all stations, platforms and stops.”

Typically, transportation agencies must rely on different data sources spread across multiple systems, departments and formats. This prohibits the ability to view data in real time, making it difficult to gain a holistic view of asset conditions and coordinate maintenance.

Digital Twin of City Network

Built on top of Hexagon’s M.App Enterprise, HxGN Mass Transit overcomes these challenges. It goes beyond a simple map, providing an advanced digital twin of a city’s entire public transportation network – from track, stops and switches to construction sites, ticket machines, benches and garbage cans. It offers capabilities and workflows for supervisors, analysts, asset and operations teams and others.

“Urban population growth, increasing demand for mobility options and a greater focus on sustainability have driven interest and investment in public transportation,” said Steven Cost, president, Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “By improving the ability to visualize and understand networks in real-time, HxGN Mass Transit provides a solution to the global demand for more efficient and effective public transportation.”

HxGN Mass Transit is available worldwide now.

To see a demo of HxGN Mass Transit and learn best practices for managing data, workflows and transit networks, attend the session “Driving Smart, Real-time Data Through Public Transit Systems” at the HxGN LIVE Resiliency Series, a free virtual event focused on helping critical service providers achieve greater resiliency in operations. Register for the event here.