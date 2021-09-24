Hexagon introduces Security & Surveillance portfolio for rail

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, in partnership with Hexagon’s Geosystems division, has introduced Hexagon’s Security & Surveillance portfolio for rail.

Comprised of an integrated set of solutions proven in rail operations around the globe, the portfolio unites 3D surveillance systems with best-in-class security, dispatching and collaboration software. It enables rail operators to better protect their assets, passengers and freight to reduce disruptions and improve safety and customer satisfaction.

The portfolio addresses the complete lifecycle of incident management, empowering operators to detect, assess and respond to threats and incidents and collaborate with outside organizations when needed. It includes:

Detect: Leica BLK247 and accur8vision 3D security and surveillance systems go beyond traditional 2D security cameras by integrating lidar, thermal sensors, video and 3D planning and tracking software for high-value areas, perimeters and zones, such as tunnels and rolling stock.

Assess: HxGN OnCall Security | Guardian provides a common operational picture for alarms, sensors, the internet of things, intrusion devices and video data to deliver situational awareness for real-time event monitoring.

Respond: HxGN OnCall Dispatch, a computer-aided dispatch solution with embedded assistive artificial intelligence, allows control room operators to dispatch resources to respond to incidents.

Collaborate: HxGN Connect facilitates collaboration and information sharing between internal teams and external entities to ensure stakeholders are informed and engaged during events.

“Globally, passenger and freight traffic are expected to double by 2050, which means rail operators must begin investing in safer rail operations now,” said Juergen Dold, President, GSI, Hexagon. “Rail networks have a broad spectrum of security needs, and Hexagon’s Security & Surveillance portfolio uniquely spans different hazards, capabilities and teams. It offers scalable solutions that seamlessly transition from simple security monitoring to emergency response to collaboration among diverse teams during complex operations.”

Hexagon’s Security & Surveillance portfolio builds on Hexagon’s capabilities for rail safety and security operations. Every year, Hexagon solutions protect more than 5 billion rail and transit passengers around the world. In North America alone, the company’s technologies help protect more than 56,000 miles of railways.